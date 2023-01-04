MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $35.79 million and $1.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

