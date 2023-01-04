MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, January 5th.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSM opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $87.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

