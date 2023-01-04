MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.0 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

