MXC (MXC) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One MXC token can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. MXC has a market cap of $82.47 million and $6.89 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03175273 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $6,653,961.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.