NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,355.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter worth $101,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NC traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.92%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

