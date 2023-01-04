NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Miles B. Haberer sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $54,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries Price Performance
NC traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $265.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.92%.
About NACCO Industries
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NACCO Industries (NC)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.