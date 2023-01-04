Navcoin (NAV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $877.10

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $877.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00111665 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00187242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00059867 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,204,056 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

