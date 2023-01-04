NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $56.59 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $56.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023463 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003765 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31579078 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $43,924,663.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

