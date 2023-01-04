NEAR Protocol Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $322.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00071805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023485 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003764 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43661293 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $131,159,499.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.