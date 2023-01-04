Neo (NEO) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Neo has a total market cap of $464.78 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.59 or 0.00039181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002824 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00464974 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.02221890 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.10 or 0.29753592 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
