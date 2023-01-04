Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
NML stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,680. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $374,000.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
