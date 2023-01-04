Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

NML stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 123,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,680. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Insider Activity at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,317.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 238,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $374,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.