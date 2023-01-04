Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.