Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

