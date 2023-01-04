New Street Research Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Research analysts at New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. New Street Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.