Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.