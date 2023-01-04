Nexum (NEXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $240,434.82

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $240,434.82 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00445296 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.59 or 0.02232952 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30422187 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

