NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.36.

NFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$742.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.93. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$8.34 and a 52-week high of C$20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.83.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.72) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$670.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.