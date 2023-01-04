NFT Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. NFT has a market cap of $542,153.74 and approximately $747.23 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039105 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00228863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01518048 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

