NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $122.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $122.00 price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NKE opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

