Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.55

Shares of Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 9896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

