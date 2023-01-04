NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 0.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.39. 180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.