Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

