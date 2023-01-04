Northstar Group Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

