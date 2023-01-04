Northstar Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.