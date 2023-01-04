Northstar Group Inc. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

GIS stock opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

