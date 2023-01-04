Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
