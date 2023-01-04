Northstar Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

