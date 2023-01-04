Northstar Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

