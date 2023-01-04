Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Up 1.7%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.