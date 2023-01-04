Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from 925.00 to 1,100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $137.88, with a volume of 3874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $311.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

