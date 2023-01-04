Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 634,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,146. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 40.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 433,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4,646.4% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.