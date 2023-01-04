Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 634,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,146. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
