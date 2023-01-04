Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Position Boosted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 2.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 3.02% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,104,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,419,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

