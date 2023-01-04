Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Shares Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oil Search (OISHY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.