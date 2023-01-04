OmniaVerse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239,379.22 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 61.5% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $239,379.22 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

