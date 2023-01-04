Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.16

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Ontology has a market cap of $138.23 million and $6.80 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.33 or 0.07417785 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023719 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

