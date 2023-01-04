OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.38.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

