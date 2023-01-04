Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Volume Reaches $747,136.40

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $51.40 million and $747,136.40 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00473479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.02233379 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.14 or 0.30297843 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

