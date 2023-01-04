Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.75. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

