Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 454 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,293,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

