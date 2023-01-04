Orca Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Orca Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.8 %

IFF opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $151.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

