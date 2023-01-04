Orchid Price Tops $0.0689 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $47.62 million and $1.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06971288 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,227,174.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

