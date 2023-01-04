Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 2.2%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 24,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 114,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.54 million and a P/E ratio of -25.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$87,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,190,444.20.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

