Oxen (OXEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $160,781.52

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $160,781.52 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,860.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00457075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00892441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00103817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.91 or 0.00604434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00253358 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,365,275 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

