P2P Solutions foundation Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,177.27 (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for approximately $51.01 or 0.00305542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $223.02 billion and approximately $30,177.27 worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s official website is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf?t=gk6f7hraei4edv_pfmvrdw&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf.

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

