Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PALC. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

