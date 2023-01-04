Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 17%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 78,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,500,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

