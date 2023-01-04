Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.73 and last traded at C$23.51. Approximately 692,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 570,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.53.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pan American Silver

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$82,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.