Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 213,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 299,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Panther Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.43.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

