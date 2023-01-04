Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.85% of Aviat Networks worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $345.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.70. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

