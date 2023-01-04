Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 27,856 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.16% of The Pennant Group worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after buying an additional 143,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel purchased 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,264.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $319.95 million, a PE ratio of 539.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.72 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

