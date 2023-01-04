Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $30.77 Million Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up about 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.70% of The Ensign Group worth $30,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 183,353 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

ENSG stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $97.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

