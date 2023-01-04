Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $78.90 Million Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for about 5.7% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.48% of Onto Innovation worth $78,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.