Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 200 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Down 3.0 %

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.64.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.76 and a 200 day moving average of $296.83. The firm has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.